Sikkim: Tree Library And Mobile Common Service Centre Launched In Gyalshing To Foster Community Growth

NET Web Desk

A milestone event took place at Khechuperi Senior Secondary School, marking the inauguration of its innovative Tree Library and the successful conclusion of the Sampoornata Abhiyan programme.

District Collector Yishey D Yongda graced the occasion as Chief Guest, accompanied by dignitaries including Mr. Munna Singh, Commandant, 72 Bn SSB Yuksam, and Ms. Laden Gensapa, Joint Director Cooperation Department.

The event showcased stalls exhibiting healthy foods, local crafts, and a health camp. Anganwadi workers promoted nutritious foods and the Beti Bachhao Beti Padao scheme.

In her address, Ms. Yongda emphasized education’s pivotal role in shaping the future. She highlighted the Tree Library’s significance, equipped with diverse books to foster reading habits and lifelong learning.

Ms. Yongda stressed the library’s potential to inspire self-improvement, healthier lifestyles, and substance abuse prevention. She also promoted the health benefits of the Moringa plant.

The event concluded with the District Collector handing over letters of appreciation to Block Level Officers and launching the Mobile Common Service Centre of the Cooperation Department.

The programme’s success was attributed to the collaborative efforts of the school administration, teachers, students, and local community.

This initiative aims to promote education, health, and community development in Gyalshing.