Tripura Congress Urges Government for Immediate Action on Border Issues and Rising Religious Tensions

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 08, 2024: The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) under the leadership of its President Asish Kumar Saha on Monday submitted letters to the Chief Secretary JK Sinha and the Director General of Police (DGP) Amitabh Ranjan urging immediate intervention on two major issues affecting the state’s citizens.

In a letter dated October 7, 2024, addressed to the Chief Secretary, Saha raised concerns about the villagers of Sahapur, located near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Sonamura sub-division. The villagers, including students and teachers from Sahapur SB School have been facing significant restrictions due to the presence of an additional Border Security Force (BSF) sentry post established just 800 meters from the border. The villagers claim that they are being denied their basic rights of free movement due to frequent checks and harassment by the BSF, which has affected their daily lives and access to education.

The letter further details how the villagers have been cut off from the rest of the state, with checkpoints on both sides of the village, causing difficulties for residents even when moving within the state. According to Saha, both male and female students and teachers face frequent interrogations, and even basic activities like playing in the school playground have become restricted. Despite repeated appeals to local authorities, no action has been taken, prompting Saha to request urgent intervention to restore the villagers’ rights.

Meanwhile, in another letter written to the Director General of Police, Saha expressed grave concern about the rise in religious tensions in the northern district of Tripura, particularly in the context of increasing fundamentalist activities in the region. He warned of the threat posed by extremist elements trying to incite violence and communal disharmony, targeting both Hindus and religious institutions in the area. The letter also highlighted recent incidents where villagers have been subjected to forced conversions, with reports of a few individuals allegedly being influenced by external radical forces.

The Congress leader has called on the police and administration to take swift action to prevent the situation from escalating further. Saha stressed that it is the responsibility of the state government to ensure peace and protect the rights of all citizens, urging them to curtail the activities of radical groups. He also called for heightened security measures in the region, especially around religious institutions.

The TPCC’s appeal comes at a time when the socio-political scenario in Tripura is facing heightened tension, with local communities seeking stronger governance and protection from both cross-border threats and internal conflicts.

Saha’s appeals reflect the growing unrest in certain parts of the state, demanding immediate government intervention to ensure the safety, dignity, and fundamental rights of Tripura’s citizens.