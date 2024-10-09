Assam Chief Minister Unveils Smart Street Lighting Project In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to launch the first phase of the Smart Street Lighting Project in Guwahati today. The inauguration ceremony will take place at Nandi Mikir Primary School, Chachal, Guwahati, with Ashok Singhal, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Mrigen Sarania, Mayor of Guwahati Municipal Corporation, in attendance.

The Rs 83.96 crore project aims to install over 11,000 energy-efficient LED street lights, providing a safer, smarter, and more sustainable lighting system. The Centralized Control and Monitoring Systems (CCMS) will enable real-time monitoring and control, ensuring efficient operation and maintenance.

The project boasts impressive features, including group control options and automatic dimming after midnight, reducing operational costs. This initiative is expected to illuminate Guwahati, reduce energy consumption, and enhance the city’s aesthetic appeal.