Assam Extends AFSPA In Four Districts For Six Months Amid Bangladesh Unrest

NET Web Desk

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) has been extended for six months in four districts of Assam – Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, and Sivasagar – due to the recent disturbances in Bangladesh and its potential impact on the law and order situation in the state. This decision was made despite significant improvements in the overall security scenario in Assam over the last few years, particularly in the last three years, thanks to sustained efforts and proactive counter-insurgency measures by security forces.

The extension, effective from October 1, maintains the “status quo” regarding disturbed areas in the state, as recommended by the Government of Assam and approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs. These four districts have been the only areas under AFSPA in the state since October last year, with the law being gradually withdrawn from other parts, including Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao.

First imposed in Assam in November 1990, AFSPA has been extended every six months since then. The act grants security forces the power to conduct operations and arrest individuals without prior warrants, providing a level of immunity in case of operational errors. However, civil society groups and rights activists have long demanded the repeal of the “draconian law,” citing human rights violations by armed forces. The call to repeal AFSPA gained renewed momentum following the death of 14 civilians in a botched anti-insurgency operation in Nagaland’s Mon district on December 4, 2021.