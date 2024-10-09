Assam Shines At The 70th National Film Awards

NET Web Desk

The 70th National Film Awards, held in New Delhi, recognised several Assamese filmmakers making impactful contributions to cinema. Aimee Baruah and Parthasarathi Mahanta were among the prominent awardees from the State this year.

Aimee Baruah secured the National Award for Best Documentary for her film “Birubala—Witch to Padma Shri”. The documentary chronicles the life and advocacy of Birubala Rabha, a vocal crusader against witch-hunting superstition. President Draupadi Murmu presented the award, acknowledging Rabha’s significant contributions to raising public awareness. Rabha was previously awarded the Padma Shri in 2021 for her efforts.

Parthasarathi Mahanta’s documentary “Hargila: The Greater Adjutant Stork” received recognition for its critical environmental themes. Produced under PI Entertainment, the film highlights the plight of the endangered Greater Adjutant Stork.

Besides the above, Kulanandini Mahanta’s “Emuthi Puthi” won the Rajat Kamal Award for Best Assamese Film, while Dr. Bobby Sharma Baruah’s “Sikaisal” took home the Rajat Kamal Award for Best Tiwa Film.

Navpam Deka’s short film “Shunyata” also made its mark, earning the distinction of Best Short Film.

List of Awardees from Assam:

1.⁠ ⁠Aimee Baruah – National Award for Best Documentary (“Birubala—Witch to Padma Shri”)

2.⁠ ⁠Parthasarathi Mahanta – Recognition for “Hargila: The Greater Adjutant Stork”

3.⁠ ⁠Kulanandini Mahanta – Rajat Kamal Award for Best Assamese Film (“Emuthi Puthi”)

4.⁠ ⁠Dr Bobby Sharma Baruah – Rajat Kamal Award for Best Tiwa Film (“Sikaisal”)

5.⁠ ⁠Navpam Deka – Best Short Film (“Shunyata”)