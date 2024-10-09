BJP Secures Historic Third Term in Haryana, People’s Victory Over ‘False Politics’: MP Biplab Kumar Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 09, 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made history yet again, securing a third consecutive term in Haryana. Addressing reporters, Biplab Kumar Deb, MP from Tripura and Haryana election in-charge hailed this victory as a resounding endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and policies.

“This is not just a victory for the BJP; it’s a victory for the people of Haryana and for Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Deb stated. “The people have spoken loudly against the baseless accusations and defamation attempts aimed at our Prime Minister during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Their faith in his work for 140 crore Indians has been unwavering.”

Reflecting on the victory, Deb emphasized that the people of Haryana have written a new chapter in political history. “To bring the BJP back to power for a third time in a row is no small feat. It is a clear response to the insults thrown at Prime Minister Modi. The people have shown that they stand by him and his vision for the country,” he added, expressing his heartfelt congratulations to the electorate.

Deb further criticized the opposition, particularly the Congress and the INDIA alliance, for engaging in what he called “false politics.” He noted, “They believed they could deceive the people of Haryana again with their lies, but the people broke that illusion. This victory is a testament to the trust they place in the BJP and Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.”

Deb reiterated that the BJP’s continued success in Haryana is a clear reflection of the people’s trust in the party’s agenda and their rejection of negative politics.