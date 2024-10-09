GRP Seizes 100 Live Rounds, Arrests Two on Deoghar Express in North Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 09, 2024: In a significant security operation, a team of the Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended two individuals and seized 100 live rounds of ammunition aboard the Deoghar Express at Dharmanagar Railway Station in North Tripura. The incident, which unfolded as the train was en route to Agartala, has raised concerns about the movement of illegal arms in the region.

The arrests were made during a surprise inspection by the GRP team. Officer-in-Charge of GRP Dharmanagar, Uttam Kumar Kalai, provided details of the operation. “As the Deoghar Express approached Agartala, our team conducted a routine check and noticed two passengers behaving suspiciously,” Kalai said. “We detained them for questioning, and upon further investigation, we discovered 100 live rounds of .22 calibre bullets hidden in their luggage.”

The arrested individuals have been identified as Dipankar Sen and Prasenjit Das, who are maternal uncle and nephew. Both are residents of Madhupur in Sepahijala District. Authorities believe that they had procured the ammunition from Dimapur, Nagaland, with the intent to sell it to criminal elements in the region.

“This is a serious issue, and we are investigating further to determine the extent of their involvement in arms trafficking,” Kalai added. The duo is currently in police custody, and legal proceedings have been initiated.

The seizure of such a significant quantity of ammunition highlights the vigilance of the security forces and their commitment to curbing illegal arms activities. “We remain committed to ensuring the safety of passengers and curtailing any unlawful activities on our railway network,” Kalai assured.