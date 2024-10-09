Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: Awareness Program On The Impact Of Intoxicants And Community Prevention Held

An awareness program on the theme “Impact of Intoxicants on Society and the Role of the People in Preventing Their Use” was held at the Salam Mayai Leikai Community Hall in Imphal West. The event was jointly organized by the Coalition Against Drug and Alcohol (CADA), Salam Maning Apunba Nupi Lup, Salam Youth Learners’ Club, and Salam Youths’ Volunteer.

The program was presided over by several prominent figures, including Hijam Priyokumar, President of CADA, Sorokhaibam Nganbi, President of Salam Maning Apunba Nupi Lup, Leitanthem Radhe, Secretary of Salam Mamang Leikai Mahila Mandal, and Sorokhaibam Jiban, Secretary of Salam Youth Learners’ Club.

Key resource persons, including CADA’s Secretary General, Geetchandra Mamang, and Vice-President, Ningthoujam Doren, shared insights on the harmful effects of intoxicants on society. They emphasized the role of community engagement in preventing substance abuse, encouraging attendees to take proactive steps in spreading awareness and helping curb the use of intoxicants in their localities.

The event aimed to strengthen community-based efforts in addressing drug and alcohol issues and promote healthier lifestyles within the society.

