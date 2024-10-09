Manipur Chief Minister Holds Crucial Meeting With Tousem Sub-Division CSOs

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Oct 9: Chief Minister N. Biren Singh held a meeting with representatives of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) from Tousem Sub-Division at his Secretariat. The discussion focused on improving the functioning of the Tousem Sub-Division Headquarters.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister highlighted the need for cooperation to address the challenges and opportunities in the region. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to work closely with local communities to ensure development in the area.