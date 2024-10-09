Manipur: Security Forces Conduct CASO In Mayang Imphal, Recover Arms And Ammunition

NET Web Desk

A combined team of Imphal West District Police, 33 Assam Rifles (AR), and D/34 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) and area domination at Khelakhong Mamang Leikai, under Mayang Imphal Police Station, Imphal West District on Tuesday.

During the operation, security forces reportedly searched 17 houses and 12 farmhouses, verifying 42 individuals. Several items were recovered, including one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) with a magazine, one modified .303 Rifle with a fixed magazine, one 9mm pistol with a magazine, two .303 ammunition, four 9mm ammunition, ten AK ammunition, five blank rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, one hand grenade, two M67 hand grenades, one tube launcher, two tear smoke shells, and two stun shells.

In a separate incident, Ukhrul District Police recovered an AK-47 rifle looted on October 2nd during an armory raid at Ukhrul Police Station, Ukhrul District. The recovery was reported on Tuesday, intensifying efforts to retrieve more stolen weapons.