Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Meghalaya Chief Minister Visits Flood-Hit Areas In Garo Hills

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Meghalaya, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Shillong, Oct 9: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma continued his tour of flood and landslide-affected areas in the Garo Hills region, visiting Bibragre, Chokpot Civil Sub-Division, South Garo Hills District.

Sangma met with 20 families impacted by the floods and inspected nine damaged houses. Essentials were distributed to all affected families, and the Chief Minister assured them of the government’s support.

During his visit, Sangma directed officials to ensure affected families receive necessary aid. He also held a review meeting with the South Garo Hills District Administration to assess relief measures.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News