Meghalaya Chief Minister Visits Flood-Hit Areas In Garo Hills

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Oct 9: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma continued his tour of flood and landslide-affected areas in the Garo Hills region, visiting Bibragre, Chokpot Civil Sub-Division, South Garo Hills District.

Sangma met with 20 families impacted by the floods and inspected nine damaged houses. Essentials were distributed to all affected families, and the Chief Minister assured them of the government’s support.

During his visit, Sangma directed officials to ensure affected families receive necessary aid. He also held a review meeting with the South Garo Hills District Administration to assess relief measures.