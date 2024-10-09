Meghalaya NCC Cadet Selected For Mount Everest Expedition 2025

NET Web Desk

In a remarkable achievement, Rifiness Warjri, an NCC cadet from St. Anthony’s College, has been selected to conquer the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest, as part of the NCC Mount Everest Expedition 2025. Warjri, representing the 61 Meghalaya Bn NCC under the aegis of the NCC Group Head Quarter, Shillong, is the sole selection from the Northeast.

Warjri’s impressive track record includes successfully scaling Mount Abi Gamin in Uttarakhand, standing at 7,355 meters. Her accomplishment serves as a shining example of the potential and resilience of North Eastern Region’s youth.

According to an official statement, Warjri’s success is a beacon of inspiration for the entire region, highlighting the unwavering spirit and dedication nurtured by NCC Shillong in its cadets. This prestigious expedition is a testament to Warjri’s determination and skill, cementing her position as a role model for aspiring adventurers.

The NCC Mount Everest Expedition 2025 is set to be a historic moment for Warjri and the North Eastern Region, showcasing the capabilities of the region’s youth on the global stage.