Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland Government Reiterates Commitment To Enumeration For Minority Tribes

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Nagaland, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Kohima, Oct 9: Nagaland’s Minister for Power and Parliamentary Affairs, K.G. Kenye, reaffirmed the state government’s decision to conduct enumeration for the Kukis, Garos, Mikirs, and Kacharis minority tribes, aligning with the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN).

At a press conference following a state cabinet meeting, Kenye emphasized the government’s generosity in maintaining the December 1, 1963 cut-off date. He urged the minority tribes to seize this opportunity, rather than resisting or considering litigation.

Kenye clarified that indigenous status will only be granted to those residing in Nagaland prior to December 1, 1963, with ancestors listed in the 1964 electoral roll. Enumeration is necessary to determine eligibility.

The minister cautioned the minority tribes against opposition, warning that the government may reconsider its stance if threatened.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News