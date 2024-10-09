Nagaland Government Reiterates Commitment To Enumeration For Minority Tribes

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Oct 9: Nagaland’s Minister for Power and Parliamentary Affairs, K.G. Kenye, reaffirmed the state government’s decision to conduct enumeration for the Kukis, Garos, Mikirs, and Kacharis minority tribes, aligning with the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN).

At a press conference following a state cabinet meeting, Kenye emphasized the government’s generosity in maintaining the December 1, 1963 cut-off date. He urged the minority tribes to seize this opportunity, rather than resisting or considering litigation.

Kenye clarified that indigenous status will only be granted to those residing in Nagaland prior to December 1, 1963, with ancestors listed in the 1964 electoral roll. Enumeration is necessary to determine eligibility.

The minister cautioned the minority tribes against opposition, warning that the government may reconsider its stance if threatened.