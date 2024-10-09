Sikkim CM Meets Sports Committee For Football Tournament

NET Web Desk

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Golay recently met with the dedicated members of the Sikkim Christian Sports Committee at Mintokgang. The meeting was led by Chief Patron Shri Jacob Khaling, who also serves as Golay’s Political Secretary, and President Patrick Pradhan.

During the meeting, Golay discussed the upcoming 10th Sikkim Inter-Church Football Tournament, scheduled to kick off on October 13, 2024. This year’s tournament marks a significant milestone, transitioning from its previous format to a prestigious Gold Cup format. This upgrade aims to enhance the competitive spirit and showcase the growing interest and participation in sports within the community.

Golay praised the committee’s commitment and hard work in making this event special, extending his wholehearted wishes for their success. The meeting highlights the Chief Minister’s support for sports development and community engagement in Sikkim.