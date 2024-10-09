Tripura Cabinet Approves ₹30 Crore For Development Projects, Says Chief Minister

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Oct 9: The Tripura State Cabinet has approved a budget of ₹30 crore for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to support six important development initiatives.

This funding aims to enhance infrastructure, improve livelihoods, and advance education and healthcare for Janajati communities in the Sixth Schedule areas.

Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized the government’s dedication to addressing the needs of tribal populations, ensuring effective implementation of essential services and development projects.