Arunachal: CM Khandu Commends TRIHMS Team For First Successful ROP Treatment

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Oct 10: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has recognized the team at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) for achieving a significant medical milestone in the state. The team successfully treated a 1-month-old baby girl diagnosed with Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Plus Disease, marking the first occurrence of this procedure in Arunachal Pradesh.

The treatment utilized intravitreal anti-VEGF administered under topical anesthesia. Dr. Taw Anne Dipu, Assistant Professor and the sole Retina Specialist in the state, led the procedure, with support from Dr. Pepu Jini and Dr. Nandan from the Department of Pediatrics.

This achievement underscores the team’s commitment to enhancing healthcare services for the people of Arunachal Pradesh. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude for the team’s dedication and effort in providing essential medical care to the community.