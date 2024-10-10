Arunachal Pradesh Governor Unveils New Logo Of State Public Service Commission

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Oct 10: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) unveiled the new logo of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

The Governor emphasized the vital role of the State Public Service Commission in shaping the state’s destiny, saying it plays a crucial role in shaping the future of essential services, particularly administration.

“The Commission must focus on fairness, transparency, and sustainability to ensure positive outcomes,” he added.

APPSC Chairman Prof. (Dr.) Pradip Lingfa, members Col Koj Tari and Jalash Pertin, and Secretary Mrs. Parul Gaur Mittal were present on the occasion.

The Governor advised the APPSC members to uphold high ethical standards, avoid conflicts of interest, and ensure transparency in decision-making processes, emphasizing that every action must be merit-based.

The new logo embodies the principles of ‘Satyamev Jayate’, ‘Beacon of trust’, and the state’s motto ‘Karmnishtha Yogyata Nishpaksha’, representing conscientiousness, merit, and fairness.

Governor Parnaik praised the logo’s design, expressing hope that it would inspire a new vision and zeal among APPSC members and officials to meet the expectations of Arunachal Pradesh’s youth.