Arunachal Pradesh: Man Arrested For Molesting Multiple School And College Girls

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Oct 10: Police have arrested a 37-year-old man from West Kameng district for allegedly molesting multiple school and college girls in Itanagar.

According to the police, the accused offered a 14-year-old girl a ride on his scooter on September 7 and molested her during the journey. The girl escaped by jumping off the moving vehicle and lodged a complaint at the Itanagar women police station.

Investigations revealed that the accused had targeted several other school and college girls in Itanagar. So far, seven additional victims have come forward, including four school students and three college students. The accused has confessed to the crimes.

Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh confirmed the arrest and stated that further investigations are underway. Police expect more victims to come forward.