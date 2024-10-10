“Assam Lost Its Biggest Well-Wisher”, Assam CM Himanta On Ratan Tata’s Demise

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, 0ct 10: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of industrialist Ratan Tata, describing him as one of the state’s biggest well-wishers.

Tata, a recipient of Assam’s highest civilian award ‘Asom Baibhav’, played a pivotal role in transforming the state’s healthcare landscape through the Assam Cancer Care Foundation. He also facilitated the establishment of a semiconductor facility in Jagiroad, generating employment opportunities for Assam’s youth.

“Ratan Tata Ji’s legacy is one of compassion, statesmanship, and unshakeable conviction in the India growth story,” Sarma said. “His simplicity and humility are qualities I will never forget.”

Sarma recalled his interactions with Tata, including their last meeting in Mumbai, where he thanked him for believing in Assam’s potential as an industrial hub.

Ratan Tata, who transformed the Tata Group into a global conglomerate, passed away at 86 in Mumbai on Wednesday night. His demise has left a void that cannot be filled, Sarma said, extending his thoughts and prayers to the Tata family and the nation.