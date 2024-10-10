Manipur: Nine Including Former Minister, NPP Leaders Join Indian National Congress

NET Web Desk

In a new political development in Manipur, nine people including former minister and National People’s Party (NPP) leader and a candidate in last general election officially joined the Indian National Congress (INC) today at an event held at Congress Bhavan, Imphal. L. Jayantakumar, former Minister and former NPP candidate from Keishamthong Assembly Constituency, and O. Romen Singh, former NPP candidate from Singjamei Assembly Constituency, were welcomed into the Congress by prominent figures including former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, former MLA Gaikhangam, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President K. Megchandra, and MLA Thokchom Lokeshwar of Khundrakpam AC.

During the event, Okram Ibobi Singh voiced his frustration with the central government’s handling of the ongoing crisis in Manipur, raising concerns over a lack of determination or a possible hidden agenda behind the prolonged unrest. He expressed confidence that the crisis could be resolved, emphasizing that “every problem has a solution.” The former CM further stated that the central government’s failure to resolve the conflict, despite India having the world’s fourth-largest military, was unfortunate.

He also stressed that any calls for a separate administration by local communities should not be entertained, citing the importance of Manipur’s territorial integrity and historical significance.

In addition to the two leaders, other notable figures who joined the Congress at the event included A Okendra Singh, former Zilla Parishad Member from Khurai AC, L Dhiren Singh, a social worker from Andro AC, and several former councillors from Singjamei AC. The programme was attended by a number of Congress leaders, MLAs, and executive members.