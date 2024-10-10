Manipur: Security Forces Recover Huge Cache Of Arms And Ammunition In Four Districts

NET Web Desk

Security forces have recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition from several locations in Manipur, including Champhai Hill in Imphal East District, Khelakhong in Imphal West District, Kangvai in Churachandpur District, and Gelbung village in Bishnupur District.

On Wednesday, security forces uncovered one M-16 rifle without a magazine, two SLRs without magazines, one .22 rifle without a magazine, a country-made Sten gun without a magazine, two carbines with five magazines, eight country-made 9mm pistols, 30 magazines, and twelve 2” mortar ILLU bombs from Champhai Hill, Imphal East District.

In a separate operation on Tuesday, forces recovered one SLR rifle with a magazine, a modified .303 rifle, a 9mm pistol, various rounds of ammunition, two M67 hand grenades, a tube launcher, tear smoke shells, and a hand grenade from Khelakhong, Imphal West District.

Earlier, on October 7, security forces recovered local-made explosives, pistols, hand grenades, and analog handsets from Kangvai, Churachandpur District. On the same day, a separate operation in Gelbung village, Bishnupur District, led to the discovery of one AK-47 rifle, a 12-bore shotgun, grenades, explosives, and other arms.