Nagaland State Cabinet Reviews Preparations For The Upcoming 25th Hornbill Festival

Kohima, Oct 10: The Nagaland State Cabinet convened on Wednesday to discuss preparations for the 25th Hornbill Festival, which will take place from December 1 to 10 at the Heritage Village in Kisama.

The meeting emphasized the efforts of the Tourism Department in organizing the festival, highlighting the need for collaboration among various stakeholders to ensure a successful event.

Government Spokesperson and Minister for Power and Parliamentary Affairs, K. G. Kenye, expressed optimism about participation from all regions of Nagaland, despite ongoing discussions regarding the Frontier Naga Territory. He emphasized that the festival is designed to welcome visitors from outside the state and create an unforgettable experience.

Additionally, a coordination meeting with tribal Hohos and organizations was held, during which representatives discussed logistical challenges, including water supply and connectivity issues. G. Hukugha Sema, Commissioner and Secretary of Tourism, underscored the critical role of tribal bodies in the festival’s success. He reflected on the achievements of previous editions and reaffirmed the state’s commitment to making the 25th edition a remarkable celebration.

