Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Arrives In Sikkim For Army Commanders’ Conference

Gangtok, Oct 11: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Sikkim today on a two-day visit to attend the Army Commanders’ Conference, being held for the first time in Gangtok.

The conference aims to address critical strategic matters, discuss defence preparedness, and enhance operational readiness in the rapidly evolving security environment.

During his visit, Singh will also inaugurate key road projects and the Prerna Sthal, a memorial dedicated to 22 soldiers who lost their lives in the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood in October 2023.

The conference brings together high-ranking military officials to adapt to emerging challenges and strengthen operational capabilities. Singh’s visit is scheduled to conclude on October 12.

