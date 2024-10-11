Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Dedicate 75 Infrastructure Projects Worth ₹2,236 Crore Along China Border

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Northeast, Sikkim
NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Oct 11: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will dedicate 75 infrastructure projects worth ₹2,236 crore to the nation on October 12, significantly boosting military mobility and logistics support in forward areas along the China border.

The projects, constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), include roads, bridges, and tunnels in Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Singh will inaugurate the strategic Kupup-Sherathang road and virtually launch the remaining 74 projects, taking the total count of BRO projects dedicated this year to 111, worth ₹3,751 crore.

The development comes amid China’s ongoing infrastructure push along the India border. India has completed 450 infrastructure projects worth ₹16,000 crore in the last five years, aiming to bridge the gap with China’s border infrastructure.

Singh will spend Dussehra with frontline soldiers in Sikkim and address the Army Commanders’ conference in Gangtok, focusing on critical national security issues and strategic aspects to enhance the army’s war-fighting capabilities.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News