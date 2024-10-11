Manipur: Security Forces Recover Cache Of Weapons, Explosives In Bishnupur District; KCP Cadre Arrested For Extortion

NET Web Desk

In a significant operation, security forces recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives from the general foothill areas of IVR Road between Aigejang village and Uyok in Bishnupur District. Among the items seized were one CMG, one tear gas gun, a 9mm pistol with a magazine, fourteen live rounds, a .303 sniper rifle, an SBBL, and an IED weighing approximately 1.35 kg. Additionally, the forces recovered three hand grenades, tear smoke grenades, a Baofeng radio set, two blank rounds, five anti-riot rubber bullets, and a range of other military equipment including various tear smoke shells, WP grenades, and launching tubes.

In a separate incident, Manipur Police arrested a key cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) – People’s War Group (PWG) identified as Mayanglambam Dhanbir, also known by aliases Dhanabir, Awangba, and Lanchenba. The 39-year-old from Kyamgei Maning Leikai, Imphal East District, was arrested from his residence on Friday. He had been involved in extortion activities targeting shops and residents in the Imphal area.

Security forces have intensified search operations and area domination exercises in both the hill and valley districts, focusing on vulnerable locations. The movement of essential goods has been secured with convoys of 88 vehicles along NH-37 and 354 vehicles along NH-2, ensuring the free and safe flow of supplies amid heightened security measures.