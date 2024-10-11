NSCN-IM, GOI Peace Talks To Resume On October 14

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Oct 11: The National Socialist Council of Nagaland – Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) and the Government of India (GoI) will continue their peace talks on October 14, following their first formal meeting on October 9.

A 10-member NSCN-IM delegation, led by General (Rtd) VS Atem, is in New Delhi for the negotiations. The group is seeking a separate flag, constitution, and a Pan Naga framework uniting all Nagas across different regions.

T Ovung, president of the NPGN/NNC (N/A), has expressed support for the talks, emphasizing the need for realistic results and implementation of the 2015 Framework Agreement.

The talks aim to find a lasting solution to the Naga issue, with the NSCN-IM seeking a secular, sovereign Naga state. The outcome of the negotiations is eagerly awaited by various Naga tribes and regional stakeholders.