Tripartite Talks Between Centre, Manipur Government, And UNC End Without Breakthrough; Next Round On November 15

NET Web Desk

The tripartite talks between the Government of India, the Government of Manipur, and the United Naga Council (UNC) concluded today in New Delhi without any significant breakthrough. However, all parties agreed to continue discussions, with the next round of talks scheduled for November 15, 2024, in Senapati, Manipur.

A resolution issued after the meeting confirmed that Friday’s discussions focused primarily on the contentious creation of seven new districts in Manipur, as per Notification No. 16/20/2016-R, dated December 8, 2016. The UNC reiterated its demand for the rollback of these districts. The meeting was described as cordial, with all sides agreeing to work towards resolving the issue in a sustained, time-bound manner, taking into account previous commitments.

Representing the Government of India at the meeting was A.K. Mishra, Advisor (North East), Ministry of Home Affairs, while the Government of Manipur was represented by Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi and N. Ashok Kumar, Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home). The UNC was represented by a seven-member delegation.

The next round of tripartite talks set for November 15, 2024, in Senapati, where further discussions are expected.