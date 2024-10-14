Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: Security Forces Recover 26 Weapons In Joint Operation

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Oct 14: In a significant counter-insurgency blow, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, in coordination with Manipur Police and CRPF, recovered 26 weapons in joint search operations across Manipur’s Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Imphal East, and Imphal West districts.

The recovered arsenal includes AK 47 rifles, SLR rifles, carbines, pistols, single barrel rifles, improvised mortars, grenades, ammunition, and war-like stores.

Acting on specific intelligence, troops from Spear Corps conducted the operations in hill and valley regions, targeting insurgent groups.

