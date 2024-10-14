Manipur: Seven KCP (Nongdrenkhomba) Cadres Involved In Extortion, Threat Activities Arrested

NET Web Desk

A combined team of security forces arrested seven cadres of the proscribed KCP (Nongdrenkhomba) group from Langol Game Village Zone III in Imphal West on Monday. Addressing a press briefing, Ksh. Shivakanta, the SP of Imphal West said “the arrest followed a cordon and search operation based on intelligence inputs indicating the presence of active group members intending to carry out prejudicial activities such as extortion and threats”.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Loushambam Anin Singh (26), Konsam Rohit Singh (23), Sanju Wahengbam (20), Phanjoubam Thoiba Mangang (26), Waikhom Hero Meitei (21), Yanglem Bikash Meitei (23), and Henthoiba Moirangthem (41). Security forces also recovered a Toyota Fortuner, a Hyundai Grand i10, a Royal Enfield, two pistols, and camouflage uniforms from the suspects.

A case has been registered at Lamphel Police Station for further investigation.