Manipur’s Shirley Roy Reappointed As Indian Embassy Representative In Thailand

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Oct 14: Shirley Roy, a native of Manipur, has been reappointed as the Representative of the Indian Embassy in Thailand for Northeast India, recognizing her tireless efforts in supporting the region’s community in Thailand.

With seven years of experience in Thailand, Roy has been instrumental in providing assistance to Northeast Indians, particularly through her role as General Secretary of the North East Indian Society (NEIS), which she co-founded.

Roy recently organized a successful education event in Bangkok, attended by over 100 participants, including Thai Ministry of Education officials. She highlighted opportunities for Northeast Indian women in education and explored AI’s potential in enhancing educator efficiency.

Her reappointment underscores her pivotal role in fostering India-Thailand relations and supporting Northeast Indians in Thailand, particularly during times of crisis.

The Indian Ambassador to Thailand and Thai Ministry of Education officials acknowledged her contributions at the education event. Roy reiterated her commitment to assisting Northeast Indians, inviting them to reach out for support.

This reappointment solidifies Roy’s position as a vital link between Northeast India and Thailand, ensuring continued support and cooperation between the two regions.