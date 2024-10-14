Milestone Achievements at Assam’s Dibrugarh & New Bongaigaon Railway Workshops: Enhancing Safety and Efficiency

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 14, 2024: The Dibrugarh and New Bongaigaon rolling stock workshops under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) made notable advancements in service enhancement and operational efficiency throughout September 2024. These achievements reflect NFR’s dedication to upgrading train coaches and freight wagons, ensuring operational excellence in the transportation system.

Highlighting the progress made, the Dibrugarh Workshop accomplished several key tasks. Notably, 13 coaches were upgraded with R3 air hose pipes, bringing the total to 59 coaches modified this financial year. The workshop also completed crucial air suspension and FIBA modifications for 15 coaches, totaling 58 coaches so far. Additionally, air brake pipes and fittings were improved with upgraded flexible hoses in 21 coaches, raising the total count to 85 for the current fiscal year. Fire detection systems were installed in four LHB AC coaches, bringing the total equipped coaches to 37.

In a significant stride towards safety and efficiency, 255 supervisors participated in a Vigilance Awareness Program aimed at promoting integrity in operations. Additionally, the workshop organized a Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) exhibition, showcasing innovative models crafted from scrap materials. As part of the ongoing “Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign, cleanliness drives and awareness programs about plastic pollution were conducted, underscoring the workshop’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

The Dibrugarh Workshop also exceeded the Railway Board’s targets by out-turning 58 coaches, including both LHB and ICF models, while supplying 31 ICF and 35 LHB coach sets. In the wheel shop, 540-wheel sets were overhauled, contributing to better maintenance operations. Furthermore, 14 NMGHS coaches have been produced this fiscal year, including the conversion of one ICF coach into an NMGHS coach.

The New Bongaigaon Workshop also achieved several milestones, including the first-ever repair of a refrigeration van and the rollout of a 1600 HP DEMU rake in a new blue color scheme, which is expected to reduce periodic maintenance time. The workshop also developed an in-house test bench for the pressurized flushing system, addressing passenger complaints. A total of 60 coaches underwent periodic overhaul (POH), and 144 wagons were equipped with twin-pipe air brake systems. Additionally, 117-wheel sets were supplied to various divisions, with more ready for dispatch.

In terms of environmental responsibility, the New Bongaigaon Workshop made significant contributions by disposing of nearly 380 metric tons of ferrous and 66 metric tons of non-ferrous scrap, including five condemned wagons.

“Safety remains a top priority for both workshops, as they continue to focus on regular maintenance of coaches and wagons to ensure safe train operations and a smooth riding experience for passengers,” said Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NF Railway, in a press communiqué issued on Monday.