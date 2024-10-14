Tripura: Middle-Class Struggles Amid Soaring Prices as ‘Lakshmi Puja’ Preparations Intensify

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 14, 2024: As soon as the festivities of ‘Sharadiya Durgatsov’ conclude, the people of Tripura have swiftly turned their attention to organizing ‘Lakshmi Puja’, honoring Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth. Preparations for the event are in full swing, with markets buzzing and traders anticipating good business. However, middle-class families are finding themselves in a desperate situation due to the skyrocketing prices caused by abnormal inflation.

Many households are determined to ensure that no errors occur during the worship of Goddess Lakshmi. As a result, markets have seen a surge in shopping activity. “We don’t want to miss out on anything for the puja,” shared a shopper. The sight of increased market activity has brought smiles to the faces of businessmen. However, the middle-class families are reeling under the pressure of rising prices.

“Even the smallest idols, which used to cost significantly less, are now priced between Rs 450 to 500. If you want to buy a slightly bigger one, it could cost up to Rs 1,200,” a frustrated buyer shared. This price surge has been attributed to the recent floods, which have impacted the production and transport of goods, explained an idol seller.

Despite the economic strain, the people of Tripura are gearing up to celebrate Lakshmi Puja on October 16, determined to worship the goddess of wealth in the best way they can, even if it means cutting back on other expenses.