Assam Government Invests ₹9,634 Crore To Enhance Healthcare Services, Says CM Sharma

Guwahati, Oct 15: The Assam government is taking significant steps to improve the healthcare sector through increased investments in infrastructure and quality treatment. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma underscored the administration’s dedication to enhancing healthcare services for the people of Assam.

In recent years, Assam has made notable progress in strengthening its healthcare system. The government currently bears around 65% of the total health expenditure, which amounts to ₹9,634 crore, to support public health initiatives. This financial commitment aims to ensure better access to healthcare services and improve health outcomes for residents across the state.

