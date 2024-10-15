Tripura: BSF Apprehends 08 Bangladeshi Nationals and 06 Rohingya Migrants in Multiple Operations

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 15, 2024: In a series of coordinated operations, the Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended eight Bangladeshi nationals and six Rohingya illegal migrants along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura. These actions reflect the BSF’s heightened vigilance and efforts to prevent cross-border infiltration.

On October 14, 2024, around 4:15 PM, BSF personnel from Border Outpost (BOP) Mike, located in the Unakoti District, intercepted three Bangladeshi nationals near the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Maughat. According to BSF officials, the apprehended individuals, residents of Bangladesh’s Kishoreganj and Habiganj districts, were attempting to exfiltrate back into Bangladesh. “We acted swiftly based on specific intelligence inputs. The border is constantly monitored to prevent such illegal activities,” a senior BSF officer stated.

In another significant operation, BSF troops from BOP Rangichera in Dhalai District apprehended four Bangladeshi women who were attempting to infiltrate into India with the help of local touts. The women, identified as residents of Bhola and Manikganj districts in Bangladesh, were caught negotiating the border fence. “Infiltration attempts like these pose a serious security threat. We remain committed to securing the borders against all such activities,” said a BSF spokesperson.

On the morning of October 15, 2024, at around 5:30 AM, BSF troops, in coordination with sister agencies, apprehended one Bangladeshi national along with an Indian tout at the Agartala Railway Station. The duo was attempting to board the Humsafar Express.

Furthermore, in a separate operation, BSF troops from BOP Baithangbari in North Tripura District intercepted six Rohingya migrants who were trying to enter Indian territory by breaching the border fence. The Rohingya migrants, who were entering illegally, were apprehended on the basis of specific intelligence.

The BSF has significantly intensified its border domination and surveillance in Tripura. “Our operations are ongoing, and we have enhanced our vigilance across the entire border and its surrounding areas to prevent further infiltration,” the BSF added.

These successful operations underscore the BSF’s commitment to ensuring the security and integrity of India’s borders.