Tripura: Hanging Body Found on Kanchenjunga Express Raises Alarming Questions on Passenger Safety

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 15, 2024: In a tragic incident that has raised serious concerns about passenger safety, a body was recovered hanging from the fan of a compartment on the Kanchenjunga Express (Train No. 13174) traveling from Sealdah, Kolkata, to Sabroom on Monday night, October 14th. The deceased, identified as Arun Debnath, a 48-year-old resident of Dharmanagar, was found by railway cleaners at Sabroom station around 10 p.m., prompting immediate police action.

“Upon receiving the report, we immediately dispatched a team to the spot,” a Sabroom police officer confirmed. “The body was found hanging inside a compartment, and all legal procedures were followed before it was taken to the Sabroom Hospital morgue.”

Authorities recovered several personal belongings from the deceased, including a mobile phone, some cash, an Aadhaar card, PAN card, and a train ticket from Sealdah to Dharmanagar. Arun Debnath had recently returned home after working in Bangalore for six months, with plans to bring his wife along when he went back. His last known contact with his wife was a phone call around 5 p.m. on Monday, after which his phone was switched off.

The revelation of the body in such a state has sparked widespread speculation and raised unsettling questions. “Fresh blood was reportedly coming from Arun’s nose and mouth, and although he was found hanging, his feet were still touching the floor, with one hand resting on the luggage compartment,” said a source close to the investigation. This has led many to suspect foul play, with some questioning whether this was a suicide or a premeditated murder.

“What we cannot understand is how Arun, who had a ticket to Dharmanagar, ended up in Sabroom,” said a concerned passenger. “Where was the train’s TTE (Traveling Ticket Examiner) during this time? How did no one notice the body for hours, especially when the train was crowded?”

The revelation also sheds light on the alleged disarray at Sabroom railway station. “The station has become a hub of anti-social activities,” a local resident claimed. “Incidents of theft and drug trafficking are rampant, with little oversight from authorities.”

In light of this shocking incident, many are questioning the overall safety protocols on long-distance trains. The absence of Railway Protection Force (RPF) or Government Railway Police (GRP) officers at crucial times has only added to the growing concerns about passenger security.

As the investigation continues, Arun’s body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem on Tuesday afternoon. “We are devastated by this loss, and we just want answers,” a family member said tearfully.

The railway department has yet to issue a statement addressing the concerns about safety lapses on the train and at the station, leaving passengers and families of travelers anxious about their security.