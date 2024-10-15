Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath Visits Kayans Estate in Himachal Pradesh, Honors Netaji’s Legacy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 15, 2024: Tripura Agriculture and Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath recently paid a visit to the historic Kayans Estate Bungalow in Dalhousie, a site deeply connected with the life of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Accompanied by his family, Nath took the opportunity to explore the bungalow, which stands as a symbol of Netaji’s significant role in India’s fight for independence.

Reflecting on his visit, Nath said, “This bungalow not only bears the footprints of a great leader but also reminds us of the values and sacrifices Netaji made for the country. It is our responsibility to keep his ideals alive for future generations.”

During the visit, the minister and his family observed various artifacts and photographs that were once used by Netaji, gaining a deeper insight into his life and struggles. “It was a humbling experience to witness the legacy of such a great personality,” Nath remarked, adding that the visit was not just a tour but an effort to honor Netaji’s enduring impact on the nation.

The minister emphasized the importance of connecting younger generations with India’s rich history and heritage, ensuring that leaders like Netaji continue to inspire future citizens.