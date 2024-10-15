Tripura: Septuagenarian’s Body Found in Pond at Golaghati, Locality in Shock

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 15, 2024: Sensation spread through the Tripura’s Ashrampara area of the Golaghati Assembly Constituency under Sepahijala district after the body of an elderly man was recovered from a pond near the Nutanbazar. Local residents found the floating body early Tuesday morning, prompting a large crowd to gather at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Buddha Roy Debbarm, a 75-year-old resident of Hati-Kantal Laxman Sadhupara in Golaghati. According to his family, Debbarma had gone to participate in Durga Puja Dasami celebrations organized by the Nutanbazar Ashrampara Bebyashayik Samiti on Sunday, October 13. He did not return home after the event, and his family assumed he had gone to visit his elder son’s house in Nutanbazar, so they did not raise alarm at his absence.

The recovery of his body in the pond, which was used for immersing the Durga idol during the festivities, has left the community in mourning. Upon receiving the report, Officer-in-Charge Rathindra Debbarma from Takarjala police station arrived at the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

The incident has sparked widespread grief in the village, with family members breaking down upon seeing the body. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of his death.