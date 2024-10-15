Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar To Visit Assam, Meghalaya Tomorrow For 2-Day Tour

NET Web Desk

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to embark on a two-day visit to Guwahati in Assam and Shillong in Meghalaya starting tomorrow. This visit promises to be a significant one, with several key events lined up.

During his time in Shillong, Mr. Dhankhar will preside as the Chief Guest and lay the foundation stone of the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub at Mawdiangdiang. This initiative is expected to boost the state’s skill development and innovation ecosystem. Additionally, he will visit the IT Park and Raj Bhavan in Shillong, showcasing his interest in the region’s technological advancements and governance.

The Vice President’s visit will also include a meeting with the Chief Minister and other senior officials, providing an opportunity for discussions on key state issues and developmental projects. This meeting is crucial for strengthening ties between the central government and the state administration.

Mr. Dhankhar’s previous visits to the region have been notable, including his attendance at the 25th Convocation of IIT Guwahati as Chief Guest and presentation of Assam’s highest State Civilian Awards. His upcoming visit is anticipated to further reinforce the government’s commitment to the region’s growth and development.