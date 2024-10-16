Assam Govt Urged To Restore Waqf Properties: Badruddin Ajmal

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Oct 16: Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, chief of the Jamiyat Ulama, has urged the government to restore Waqf properties, asserting that many government lands are misclassified. He estimated that around 9.7 lakh acres across India should be recognized as Waqf properties.

Ajmal emphasized the historical significance of these lands, originally donated for community use. He criticized the ruling BJP government for allegedly obstructing efforts to reclaim these properties, citing examples such as Mukesh Ambani’s residence and the Parliament building.

He pledged to address the issue of Waqf lands on a national level and expressed concerns about the effectiveness of the Joint Parliamentary Committee handling these matters. The restoration of Waqf properties remains a key priority for Ajmal and his organization.