Assam: Rare Tiger Bitterns Sighted At Jatinga After 9-Year Gap

NET Web Desk

The mysterious bird suicide phenomenon at Jatinga has attracted attention once again, with the sighting of tiger bitterns after a nine-year hiatus. This resurgence is attributed to increased awareness among locals about bird conservation.

The seasonal phenomenon, occurring from September to November, draws migratory birds like Indian pittas, kingfishers, common moorhens, drangos, and green pigeons. Despite environmental and climatic changes affecting bird numbers, enthusiasts remain eager to witness this unique event.

Doiheng village, 25 km from Haflong, has also reported a record number of visiting birds. Gaonburha Ruothlal Hmar credits awareness campaigns by the forest department for the decline in harm to birds.

Divisional Forest Officer Tuhin Langthasa assured continued protection and patrolling. “The sighting of rare birds like tiger bitterns indicates growing awareness about conservation,” he said.

Ruothlal Hmar appealed for a bird watch tower at Doiheng, citing potential for tourism growth.