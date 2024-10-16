Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: Bank Loot In Kakching District: ₹6.4 Lakh Stolen At Gunpoint

A UCO Bank branch in Kakching district was robbed today at approximately 3:05 PM by unidentified armed miscreants. According to initial reports, a man wielding a pistol and a knife stormed the bank, forcing staff and customers to comply before fleeing with an estimated ₹6.4 lakh in cash.

Local authorities swiftly responded, with Kakching Police arriving at the scene shortly after the incident. An investigation is underway to track down the culprits, with officers reviewing security footage and gathering witness statements. This brazen daylight robbery has left residents of the area on edge, with many calling for increased security in public places.

