Manipur Congress President Welcomes Legislators’ Dialogue, Criticizes Absence Of Key Leaders

NET Web Desk

Manipur Congress President Keisham Meghachandra has expressed cautious optimism about the recent dialogue between legislators aimed at addressing the ongoing crisis in the state. However, he sharply criticized the organizational flaws of the meeting, specifically pointing out the absence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Meghachandra described their absence as a “serious lapse,” stressing that the dialogue cannot be fully effective without the participation of such pivotal figures. He also highlighted the exclusion of opposition members and civil society organizations (CSOs), which he believes are critical to ensuring the talks produce a genuine, lasting solution. “The absence of key figures like Amit Shah and N. Biren Singh shows the government’s incomplete approach to addressing the crisis. Yet, as the saying goes, ‘better late than never,’” Meghachandra remarked.

Although the meeting is regarded as a positive step toward resolving the violence that has gripped Manipur since May 2023, concerns have been raised about the government’s sincerity in its efforts. The exclusion of important stakeholders has cast doubt on the ability of the discussions to bring meaningful peace to the troubled state.