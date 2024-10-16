Nagaland: CM Rio Unveils New Administrative Complex In Pughoboto

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Oct 16: On Wednesday, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio officially inaugurated a new administrative complex in Pughoboto, which includes the GBs Customary Court and an SBI branch. This development aims to enhance local governance and improve public services in the region.

During the event, CM Rio emphasized Pughoboto’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty, recognizing the resilience of its community and the leadership that has contributed to its development.

The newly established complex is designed to promote greater transparency and accessibility within government operations. It will facilitate improved collaboration among departments and streamline application processes for residents.