Nagaland To Benefit From Centre’s New Scheme For Tribal Development: Union Minister Jual Oram

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Oct 16: Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram announced that Nagaland will be covered under the Centre’s newly launched ‘Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan’ scheme.

During his three-day visit to the state, Oram said 74 blocks and 608 villages across all 16 districts will benefit from the initiative, aimed at improving socio-economic conditions of tribal communities.

The scheme, launched this month, has a total outlay of Rs 79,156 crore and will cover 549 districts and 2,911 blocks across 30 states and Union territories.

Oram stated that the mission’s core objectives include boosting literacy, healthcare access, skill development, and infrastructure in tribal regions through a coordinated approach across various government ministries.

The minister also inaugurated two community halls in Dimapur during his visit, which is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a Viksit Bharat.

The initiative is expected to bring positive change to the lives of tribal communities in Nagaland and beyond.