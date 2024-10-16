Sikkim CM Arrives In Chandigarh Fo Haryana CM’s Swearing-In Ceremony

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Oct 16: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang arrived at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport on Wednesday evening, receiving a warm welcome from officials and locals.

Mr. Tamang is in Haryana to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Nayab Singh Saini, who will take oath as the state’s Chief minister today, October 17.

The ceremony, scheduled for 10 am at Panchkula’s Dussehra Ground, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Nayab Singh Saini’s leadership was announced earlier today, following the BJP’s victory in the Haryana Assembly polls.