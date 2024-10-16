Sikkim Duo Advances In Nepal Himalayan Roadies Season 6

NET Web Desk

Two participants from Sikkim, Tshering Palmu Tamang and Binod Pradhan, have successfully cleared the first round of Nepal Himalayan Roadies Season 6. The new season premiered on October 14 on Himalayan TV.

Tshering Palmu Tamang, hailing from Darap village in Gyalshing District, has made history by becoming the first woman from Sikkim to compete in this international reality competition. Meanwhile, Binod Pradhan, a skilled volleyball player from Adampool, Gangtok, joins Tamang in the next round.

This achievement follows in the footsteps of Sikkim’s Naseeb Tamang, who won the title in Season 4 of the same competition. The success of these participants has brought pride to the state and showcases the talent and determination of Sikkim’s youth.

With their impressive performance, Tshering Palmu Tamang and Binod Pradhan have paved the way for future generations of reality TV aspirants from Sikkim. Fans eagerly await their upcoming performances in Nepal Himalayan Roadies Season 6.