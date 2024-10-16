Sikkim To Hold By-Elections For Soreng And Namchi On November 13

NET Web Desk

Sikkim is set to conduct by-elections for two important constituencies, Soreng and Namchi, on November 13, as part of a broader schedule announced for several states.

The by-polls were necessitated by the resignation of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who chose to vacate his Soreng seat after contesting from both Soreng and Rhenock, opting to retain Rhenock. Additionally, Krishna Kumari Rai, who won the election, resigned from her Namchi seat.

These by-elections hold significant importance for Sikkim’s political landscape. The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party currently maintains a robust majority with 30 seats in the state assembly, bolstered by the recent defection of Shyari MLA Tenzing Norbu Lamtha from the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) to SKM.

The Election Commission has released a comprehensive schedule for the by-elections. Gazetted notifications will be issued on October 18, with the deadline for nominations set for October 25. Nomination scrutiny will occur on October 28, and candidates can withdraw their nominations until October 30.

Vote counting is slated for November 23, with the entire election process expected to conclude by November 25.