Sikkim: Tongsum Village Tourism Festival 2024 Begins In Darap, Gyalshing

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Oct 16: The inaugural TONGSUM Village Tourism Festival 2024, themed “Where Hospitality Meets Heritage,” commenced at Darap Village in Gyalshing District.

Organized by Darap Tourism Development Committee, the festival aims to promote the region’s cultural identity, heritage, and sustainable tourism.

Minister-cum-Area MLA Bhim Hang Subba inaugurated the event, emphasizing the importance of tourism that celebrates local culture, fosters economic growth, and preserves natural beauty.

The festival showcases traditional values, local artisans, and entrepreneurs, offering visitors a unique cultural experience.

Exhibits include locally grown flowers, handmade bamboo crafts, millet products, and traditional textiles, accompanied by cultural dance performances.

The festival will run until October 20, featuring cultural events and exhibitions celebrating the region’s diversity and spirit.

Dignitaries present included Narayan Khatiwada, Tashi Wongyal Bhutia, Shiva Gurung, and local panchayat representatives.