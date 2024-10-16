Thadou Community International (TCI) Welcomes Manipur Peace Talks In New Delhi

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Oct 16: The Thadou Community International (TCI) has applauded the Ministry of Home Affairs for facilitating a crucial peace meeting in New Delhi on October 15, aimed at addressing the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

Twenty MLAs from the Zo, Meitei, and Naga communities attended the meeting, supervised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The elected representatives unanimously agreed to promote peace and shun violence.

This initiative is part of the government’s efforts to restore peace in Manipur, which has witnessed ethnic violence since May 3, 2023. TCI has consistently advocated for peaceful resolution, justice, and respect for human rights.

The organization urged people from all communities to engage in meaningful dialogues for amicable solutions, benefiting the most affected individuals. TCI encouraged more such meetings in the future, involving civil society organizations, community leaders, intellectuals, and the general public.

The Delhi meeting marks a significant step towards healing wounds and bringing lasting peace and development to the state. TCI remains committed to promoting peace, justice, and human rights through collective action and inclusive dialogue.