Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Arrives In Meghalaya

NET Web Desk

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife, Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar, were warmly welcomed by Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya, and Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, representing the Government of Meghalaya, upon their arrival in Shillong today.

This visit marks an significant moment for the state, as the Vice President’s presence is expected to strengthen ties and foster development in the region.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, a seasoned politician and lawyer, has been serving as the 14th Vice President of India since 2022. His wife, Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar, is an accomplished individual, having completed her PhD from Banasthali Vidyapith, and has been actively involved in various social and cultural endeavors.

The couple’s visit to Meghalaya is likely to focus on promoting economic growth, women’s empowerment, and social welfare, aligning with the Vice President’s vision for a prosperous and inclusive India.